Food Safety Testing Market 2016-2022 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The Global Food Safety Testing Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Food supply worldwide is under constant threat and effective test products that can ensure food safety are in demand. Microbial pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, environmental toxins, food allergens and adulterants, residues of drugs and agricultural chemicals can harm consumers if unchecked and pose a major threat.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), over 2.5 million people died from diarrheal diseases in 2014 due contaminant diet. Alarmingly, in the U.S., approximately 75 million cases are registered for the disease each year which is resulting in over 325 thousand hospitalization and nearly 5 thousand deaths.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064759

Market Dynamics

Global food safety testing market size has been witnessing steady growth due to stringent food safety regulations, increasing number of food poisoning outbreaks, and increasing consumer awareness on food safety and its implications. The trend of globalization in food supply trade is expected to further create huge demand and a boom for food safety testing market.

Market Segmentation

The Food Safety Testing market is segmented widely on the basis of contaminants, technology, food and regional parameters.

1. On the basis of Contaminants: The infectious agents that are responsible for causing disease to its host, and accounts for over 30% of the overall demand. E. coli, Salmonella, listeria, and campylobacter major pathogens accountable for contamination and toxicity.

2. On the basis of Technology: The risk of perishable food spoilage owing to time consuming traditional testing process is driving industry towards advanced and upgraded technologies, for e.g., PCR-based techniques, biosensors, ELISA, rapid culture detection, etc.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064759

Regional/Geographic Analysis

U.S. food safety testing market size accounted for over 25% of the global demand. Canada Food Inspection Agency has enlarged its arms for monitoring chemical residues and ensuring health safety by complying at an allowable level. Increasing food safety protocol compliances in Europe and North America positively influenced China food safety testing market owing to retain export trade.

Key players

Some of the major players in the market include SGS, ALS Laboratory, Idexx Laboratories, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Intertek, Beureau Veritas, and Det Norske Veritas, etc.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609