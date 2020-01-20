Food Stabilizers Market 2016-2022 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

Food stabilizers such as Gelatin, guar gum, starch, cellulose and carrageen are additive materials that are applied or sprayed to preserve the texture and quality of the food. They give a uniform nature to the product and hold the flavouring compounds in dispersion. Pectin is used as a stabilizer in foods such as yoghurt.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases, growing urbanisation, changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income and raising awareness about the various advantages of food stabilizers against bacteria creates a highly favourable environment for the growth of the food stabilizers market, especially in Europe and North America.

The main aspects to drive the global food stabilizers market is the growing demand for frozen food, bakery and confectionery product. Increasing diabetes patient and growing health awareness are adding up to the rising demand for low-fat food products.

A serious threat of food stabilizers can be in the form of an overdose of alginate as a food viscosifier on pregnant women, which is expected to be one of the key challenges of food stabilizers market.

Market Segmentation

The market for Food Stabilizers can be segmented in the following ways –

By Type

By Application

By Function

Pectin – Used in products such as yoghurt

Gelatin – Generally used as a gelling agent in food, pharmaceutical drugs, vitamin capsules

Xanthan gum – It is a powerful thickening agent and is also used to prevent Ingredients from separating

Guar gum – Used in the food industry and mainly in hydraulic fracturing industry

Carrageen – It is considered as a dietary fibre

Bakery

Beverage

Sauce and Dressing

Meat and Poultry Product

Dairy Product

Stability

Moisture Retention

Gelling

Thickening

Geographic Analysis

The major share in Global Food Stabilizers market both in terms of value and volume in Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America. Due to increase in disposable income of Asia Pacific, reforms in food preferences and adoption of convenience food, ready to eat segment is dominating the market. Ready to eat meals, frozen meals, packaged food and commercialised fruit juices are in high demand and so is the food stabilizers which are used to make these food products. Europe witnessed a market of food stabilizers with 40% share. The increasing consumer preference for chemical ingredients is an important aspect of the growth of food stabilizers market in North America.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cargill Inc., DuPont, Tate & Lyle plc, Ash-land, Kerry Group plc. , Glanbia Nutritionals and E.I, Nexira, Palsgaard A/S, Advanced Food Systems Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chemelco International Bv. To increase the market share companies are concentrating on the development of innovative and multi-functional food stabilizers.

