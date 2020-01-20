Food Sweetener Market 2016-2022 / Trends, Growth opportunities And Demand Forecast

The Global Food Sweetener Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Sweeteners are food additives used to impart sweet taste in food materials.

They are generally high in calorie and can pave way for diseases like diabetes. Consumers are growing conscious about this and are looking for low calorie or sugar free products. Keeping this in mind, organizations are also shifting their focus on low calorie product lines and are attracting customers by advertising their products as sugar free. Sweeteners can be extracted from natural resources or can be synthesized.

End-user

The end users are the food and beverage industry, they use sweeteners to add a sweet flavor to their end products. The tradition of sharing sweets during festive seasons drives the usage of sweeteners for some of the organizations.

Market Dynamics

One of the prime drivers of this market is the growing concern of obesity and diabetes. People are aware that the sweeteners can be used in a prescribed level in their diet. This drives the sales of the low calorie sugar products contributing to the growth of the sweeteners market. Sugar dictates more than 80% share in this market. However, the fluctuation in sugar price leads to market fluctuations. Complex regulatory restrictions and the demand for branded sweeteners restrict the growth of this market. The research and development wing of many organizations are working on the low calorie sweeteners so that they can cater to the specific segment of the people (obesity, diabetic patients).

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of sweetener such as Natural sweetener, artificial sweetener. It can also be segmented as sugar, High Intensity sweeteners and High fructose corn syrup.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America holds the majority share in the market due to huge demand of the Natural sweeteners. It is then followed by Europe. Emerging markets include countries like India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and others.

Opportunities

The increasing general awareness in the dietary habits of the people provides lot of opportunities for the key players in the market. The development in the low calorie products opens a huge window for the key players to cater to diverse segments of the people.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Cargill, Cumberland Packing, Hermes Sweeteners Ltd, Kerry Group, Roquette, Stevia First Corporation and Tate and Lyle.

