Fuel Card Market Size Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2019-2025

The global Fuel card market has been segmented by different types, applications and geography. Further, type segment of the Fuel card market is sub-segmented into active cards as well as non- active cards. Similarly, application segment of the market is bifurcated into cars, taxis, buses, and goods vehicles and other. Geographically, Fuel card market across the globe has been segmented to various key regions covering Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to dominate the overall market with significant market over the forecast period.

Major factors driving the Fuel cards market are powerful online management and reporting tools, a simple payment solution for drivers, PIN Security and ease in payment & VAT approved invoices. Other than these factors Fuel cards have several other benefits such as:

It enables allocation of a particular amount for fuelling and restrains the fuel expenditure to that amount for a specific period of time and then monitors the expenditure usage with future viewpoint.

Along with providing financial benefits such as discounts, cash back and etc. fuel cards also enables saving a lot of time by cutting down on administration. Moreover, fuel card replaces wading through heaps of receipts & expense claims, as fuel expenditure will now be in a sole HMRC compliant invoice.

The global Fuel cards market is moderately fragmented as well as competitive with prominent players focusing over making innovations in production technologies in order to improve efficacy and shelf life. Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of the market include ExxonMobil, SPC, Shell, Caltex, UOB, DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, ANZ, POSB, American Express, HSBC and Maybank. Moreover, competitive landscape of the market provides new opportunities for the new entrants.

The cards and payments industry is changing at a fast pace. It is highly driven by changing customer behavior and preferences. The reason behind these change is the innovative approach of fintech key players, millennial customers embracing social media, mobile phones transforming the customer experience and regulatory changes impacting how the business is done. But, innovation has not been able to invade fuel card products offerings as compared to card product offerings. However, digitalization and the influence of IoT has evolved the overall industry.

Saves fuel costs and monitor driver

Fuel card payment is helpful for reducing expenses and improve workforce productivity for business success. To monitor and control fuel and maintenance expenses, a number of companies use fuel cards as a management and cost saving tool.

Theft Control

With increasing oil prices and an unbalanced economy, employees may use the company’s dollar for their personal use. Company theft need to be monitored carefully. A credit card or gas card does not provide a company complete control over drivers purchase. However, fuel cards help companies to recognize unauthorized access and prevent it.

This whitepaper provides detailed information about the fuel card industry with current and future trends and the sectors it is extensively used in. It also covers in-depth analysis of fuel card features and its applications. This whitepaper will give you a clear idea about how fuel cards are used for real-time monitoring of the overall fuel expenses by your company driver. Fuel cards offer additional benefits by capturing low-level data that delivers details like cost per mile, gallons of fuel filled, and the maintenance of the vehicle. Fuel card offers a dynamic view of operations to management and helps your drivers perform cashless payment for vehicle fuels and other expenses.

This case study provides a detailed scenario and various applications of fuel cards. In this digital age, the online payment industry is growing rapidly. It is largely driven by shifting consumer behavior and preferences. The main reasons behind this shift are social media, innovation technologies, and smartphones transforming the consumer experience. A fuel card is just like a credit or debit card given to company drivers for fuel, repair and maintenance of company’s vehicles. Many fuel cards are credit cards which are issued by particular gas station chains like Conoco or Shell oil. These fuel cards can only be operated by drivers at Conoco, Shell, or its sub-branch gas stations.

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Global Fuel Card Market Overview, By Type Global Fuel Card Market Overview, By Application Global Fuel Card Market Overview, By Region Company Profiles

