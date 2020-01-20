Functional Flour Market 2016-2022 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

Functional flour is prepared by a combination of grain and non-grain flour like corn flour, pulse flour, and grain flour, and it contains improved thenutrient quantity and lower gluten than traditional flour. Also, it contains several health benefits which are not offered by traditional flour. Due to rising consciousness for health, demand for functional flour is increasing.

End-user/Technology

Due to growing population and change to fast-paced lifestyle, and increasing number of cafes and fast food restaurants, there is an increased demand for functional flour. Also, gluten-free alternatives like corn flour, brown rice flour to traditional food items would provide growth opportunities for the functional flour market.

Market Segmentation

The global Monochloroacetic Acid market can be segmented in terms of raw materials, type, product type, application.

On the basis of raw materials, it can be segmented into

Wheat

Maize

Rice

Others

On the basis of type, it can be segmented into

Specialty flour

Pre-cooked flour

Fortified flour

On the basis of product type, it can be segmented into

Additive-based flour

Conventional flour

Genetically modified flour

On the basis of application, it can be segmented into

Noodles and pasta

Bakery product

Non-food application

Others

Market Dynamics

Increased awareness about health benefits and nutritional quantity of functional flour is driving the market demand

Increased customer spending on processed food is another contributor to sales of functional flour

Increased application across diverse non-food industries

Change in lifestyle, and increase in number of fast food joints is also pushing the demand

Challenges faced by this market are as follows

Price volatility of grains

Stringent food label registrations

Unfavorable condition at warehouses

Increased usage of additives

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The market can be segmented into Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. North America holds the largest market share due to high demand for gluten-free products among customers. Also rising demand for bakery food items and increased awareness about health benefits from functional flour has been a major market driver in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to display a steady growth and may emerge as the dominant market. Due to rise in disposable income in Asian countries like China, India, and Japan, themarket is expected to expand. Also, emerging countries in the Middle East and Africa, and Brazil are likely to emerge as apotential market with new opportunities.

Key Players

Some of the key players include AgranaBeteiligungs-Archer Daniels Midland Company, AG, Cargill,Associated British Foods PLC, Bunge Limited, Incorporated, Parrish and Heimbecker, General Mills, Inc., Ingredion, Limagrain, Maticnjak, Limited, Sunopta, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Scoular Company.

