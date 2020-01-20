Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size study, by Type, Voltage, Technology, End-users and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Gas Insulated Switchgear market is valued approximately at USD 18.48 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Gas insulated switchgear is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear that is consist of high-voltage components that includes disconnectors and circuit-breakers which can be safely operated in confined spaces. It is an application in power transmission, integration of renewable power generation units to the grid and railways. The growing share of renewable power generation, rising investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure and rising government initiative towards improving electronic access are the factors accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, high cost of equipment as compared to Air insulated switchgear and stringent environment & safety regulations are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, adoption of high voltage direct current technology and investment in smart grid and energy systems are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4803844-global-gas-insulated-switchgear-market-size-study-by

The regional analysis of global Gas insulated switchgear market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global gas insulted switchgear market owing to the high demand of electricity in the region. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global insulated switchgear market due to the rising industrialization and infrastructure.

Market player included in this report are:

Benchmarking

ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

GE

Hitachi

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Fuji Electric

Nissin Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

High Voltage gas insulated switchgear

Medium Voltage gas insulated switchgear

By Voltage:

Distribution voltage

Sub transmission voltage

High voltage

Extra-high voltage

Ultra-high voltage

By Technology:

Hybrid switchgear

Integrated three phases

Compact gas insulated switchgear

By End-User:

Power transmission Utility

Power distribution Utility

Power generation Utility

Infrastructure and transportation

Industries & OEMs

By Installation:

Indoor

Outdoor

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4803844-global-gas-insulated-switchgear-market-size-study-by

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)