Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market:
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size study, by Type, Voltage, Technology, End-users and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.
Executive Summary
Global Gas Insulated Switchgear market is valued approximately at USD 18.48 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Gas insulated switchgear is a compact metal encapsulated switchgear that is consist of high-voltage components that includes disconnectors and circuit-breakers which can be safely operated in confined spaces. It is an application in power transmission, integration of renewable power generation units to the grid and railways. The growing share of renewable power generation, rising investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure and rising government initiative towards improving electronic access are the factors accelerating the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, high cost of equipment as compared to Air insulated switchgear and stringent environment & safety regulations are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, adoption of high voltage direct current technology and investment in smart grid and energy systems are the lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4803844-global-gas-insulated-switchgear-market-size-study-by
The regional analysis of global Gas insulated switchgear market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is accounts for the largest share in the global gas insulted switchgear market owing to the high demand of electricity in the region. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global insulated switchgear market due to the rising industrialization and infrastructure.
Market player included in this report are:
Benchmarking
ABB
Siemens
Schneider Electric
Mitsubishi Electric
GE
Hitachi
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Fuji Electric
Nissin Electric
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
High Voltage gas insulated switchgear
Medium Voltage gas insulated switchgear
By Voltage:
Distribution voltage
Sub transmission voltage
High voltage
Extra-high voltage
Ultra-high voltage
By Technology:
Hybrid switchgear
Integrated three phases
Compact gas insulated switchgear
By End-User:
Power transmission Utility
Power distribution Utility
Power generation Utility
Infrastructure and transportation
Industries & OEMs
By Installation:
Indoor
Outdoor
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4803844-global-gas-insulated-switchgear-market-size-study-by
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Add Comment