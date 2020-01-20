Global Articulated Robots Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024), Says FSR

Articulated Robots Market: Summary

The Global Articulated Robots Market is estimated to reach USD 25.6 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 15.8%. Adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) technology is expected to drive the articulated robots market during the forecast period. However, High initial investment cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Open automation architecture is expected to become an opportunity for articulated robots market.

Articulated robot is a robot which has rotary joints. Number of rotary joints can vary from two to ten or more. Articulated robots enable articulated and interpolated movement to any extent within the work area. Some key players in articulated robots market are FANUC Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. among others.

Articulated Robots Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global articulated robots market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of axis, the market is segmented into 4- axis, 5- axis, 6- axis, and 7- axis.

and By component, the articulated robots market is segmented into hardware, software, and services . By load capacity, the articulated robot market is segmented into low, medium, high, and heavy .

and . By load capacity, the articulated robot market is segmented into and . By application, the articulated robots market is segmented into material handling, assembling, welding, molding, and

and By end use industry, the articulated robots market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, chemical, consumer goods, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and others .

and .

Articulated Robots Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Articulated Robots Market by Axis

4- Axis

5- Axis

6- Axis

7- Axis

Articulated Robots Market by Component

Hardware

Controller

Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensor

Software

Services

Managed

Professional

Articulated Robots Market by Load Capacity

Low

Medium

High

Heavy

Articulated Robots Market by Application

Material Handling

Assembling

Welding

Molding

Others

Articulated Robots Market by End Use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace

Chemical

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Energy

Healthcare

Metal

Others

Articulated Robots Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

