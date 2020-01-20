Global Beef and Veal Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Beef and Veal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Beef and Veal in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

OSI Group LLC

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

Greater Omaha Packing

SYSCO Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Keystone Foods LLC

Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

CTI Foods LLC

West Liberty Foods LLC

Wolverine Packing Co.

Agri Beef Co.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Beef

Veal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Beef and Veal product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Beef and Veal, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Beef and Veal in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Beef and Veal competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Beef and Veal breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Beef and Veal market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Beef and Veal sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Beef and Veal Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Beef

1.2.2 Veal

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 National Beef Packing Co. LLC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 National Beef Packing Co. LLC Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 American Foods Group LLC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 American Foods Group LLC Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 OSI Group LLC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OSI Group LLC Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 JBS USA Holdings Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 JBS USA Holdings Inc. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tyson Foods Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tyson Foods Inc. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Greater Omaha Packing

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Greater Omaha Packing Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 SYSCO Corp.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 SYSCO Corp. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Hormel Foods Corp.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Hormel Foods Corp. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Keystone Foods LLC

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Keystone Foods LLC Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Kenosha Beef International Ltd. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 CTI Foods LLC

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 CTI Foods LLC Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 West Liberty Foods LLC

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 West Liberty Foods LLC Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Wolverine Packing Co.

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Wolverine Packing Co. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Agri Beef Co.

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Beef and Veal Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Agri Beef Co. Beef and Veal Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Beef and Veal Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Beef and Veal Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Beef and Veal Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Beef and Veal by Country

5.1 North America Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Beef and Veal by Country

6.1 Europe Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Beef and Veal by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Beef and Veal by Country

8.1 South America Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Beef and Veal by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Beef and Veal Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Beef and Veal Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.2 Global Beef and Veal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Beef Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global Beef Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global Beef Price (2014-2019)

10.3 Veal Sales Growth and Price

10.3.1 Global Veal Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.3.2 Global Veal Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Beef and Veal Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Commercial Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Beef and Veal Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Beef and Veal Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Beef and Veal Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Beef and Veal Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Beef and Veal Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Beef and Veal Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Beef and Veal Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Beef and Veal Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Beef and Veal Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Beef and Veal Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Beef and Veal Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Beef and Veal Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

