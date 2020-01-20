Global Behavioural Biometrics Market Analysis 2019 Opportunities, Applications, Drivers, Limitations, Top Companies, Countries, & Forecast 2024, Says FSR

Behavioral Biometrics Market: Summary

The Global Behavioral Biometrics Market is estimated to reach USD 3.07 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 23.2%. Rising demand for cloud computing, rising combat malware and robotic activities, increasing digitization in financial services, and adoption digital services in healthcare expected to drive the market during forecast period. However, cybercrime and fraud issues act as a restrain to the market during next five years. Advancing machine learning algorithms, growing demand for fingerprint sensor and EMV technology, and highly adoption of artificial intelligence is identified as an opportunity in this market.

Biometrics is a technology that use to identify the unique physical and behavioral characteristics of a person. Behavioral biometrics technology provides user security to identify, measure, and record the human behavioral pattern that help us to recognize fingerprints, signature, facial patterns and voice.

Some key players of the market Gemalto NV, BioCatch, IBM Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Mastercard, Plurilock, One Identity LLC., and ThreatMark andUnifyID among others.

Behavioral Biometrics Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global behavioral biometrics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented intocloud and on-premises. By type, the behavioral biometrics market is segmented voice recognition, signature, gesture recognition, iris recognition, and By solution type the market is segmented into fraud control, payment, identification, data protection, risk management, and others. By component, the market is segmentedsoftware and By end user, the market is segmented BFSI, e-commerce, telecom, government, manufacturing, retail, andmilitary & defense. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific,and The Middle East and Africa with individual country-level analysis.

Behavioral Biometrics Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Technology

Cloud

On-Premises

Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Type

Voice Recognition

Signature

Gesture Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Solution

Fraud Control

Payment

Identification

Data Protection

Risk Management

Others

Behavioral Biometrics Market, by Component

Software

Services

Behavioral Biometrics Market, by End-User

BFSI

E-Commerce

Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Retail

Military & Defense

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

