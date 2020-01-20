Global Meat and Poultry Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Meat & Poultry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Meat & Poultry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

OSI Group LLC

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

Greater Omaha Packing

SYSCO Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Keystone Foods LLC

Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

CTI Foods LLC

West Liberty Foods LLC

Wolverine Packing Co.

Agri Beef Co.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Meat

Poultry

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Meat & Poultry product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Meat & Poultry, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Meat & Poultry in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Meat & Poultry competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Meat & Poultry breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Meat & Poultry market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Meat & Poultry sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Meat & Poultry Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Meat

1.2.2 Poultry

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 National Beef Packing Co. LLC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 National Beef Packing Co. LLC Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 American Foods Group LLC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 American Foods Group LLC Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 OSI Group LLC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OSI Group LLC Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 JBS USA Holdings Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 JBS USA Holdings Inc. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tyson Foods Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tyson Foods Inc. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Greater Omaha Packing

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Greater Omaha Packing Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 SYSCO Corp.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 SYSCO Corp. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Hormel Foods Corp.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Hormel Foods Corp. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Keystone Foods LLC

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Keystone Foods LLC Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Kenosha Beef International Ltd. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 CTI Foods LLC

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 CTI Foods LLC Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 West Liberty Foods LLC

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 West Liberty Foods LLC Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Wolverine Packing Co.

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Wolverine Packing Co. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Agri Beef Co.

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Meat & Poultry Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Agri Beef Co. Meat & Poultry Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Meat & Poultry Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Meat & Poultry Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Meat & Poultry Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Meat & Poultry by Country

5.1 North America Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Meat & Poultry by Country

6.1 Europe Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Meat & Poultry by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Meat & Poultry by Country

8.1 South America Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Meat & Poultry by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Meat & Poultry Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Meat & Poultry Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.2 Global Meat & Poultry Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Meat Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global Meat Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global Meat Price (2014-2019)

10.3 Poultry Sales Growth and Price

10.3.1 Global Poultry Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.3.2 Global Poultry Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Meat & Poultry Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Commercial Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Meat & Poultry Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Meat & Poultry Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Meat & Poultry Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Meat & Poultry Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Meat & Poultry Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Meat & Poultry Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Meat & Poultry Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Meat & Poultry Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Meat & Poultry Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Meat & Poultry Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Meat & Poultry Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Meat & Poultry Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

