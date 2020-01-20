Global mHealth Solutions Market by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3920780

Scope of the Report:

The global mHealth Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of mHealth Solutions.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the mHealth Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the mHealth Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Medtronic plc

Withings

Apple

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LifeWatch AG

Omron Corporation

athenahealth

AliveCor

AirStrip Technologies

BioTelemetry

Cisco Systems

AgaMatrix

Nokia Corporation

Cerner Corporation

iHealth Lab

ATandT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blood Pressure Monitor

Glucose Meter

Peak Flow Meter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Weight Loss

Woman Health

Personal Health Record

Medication

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-mhealth-solutions-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Table of Contents

1 mHealth Solutions Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of mHealth Solutions

1.2 Classification of mHealth Solutions by Types

1.2.1 Global mHealth Solutions Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global mHealth Solutions Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Blood Pressure Monitor

1.2.4 Glucose Meter

1.2.5 Peak Flow Meter

1.3 Global mHealth Solutions Market by Application

1.3.1 Global mHealth Solutions Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Weight Loss

1.3.3 Woman Health

1.3.4 Personal Health Record

1.3.5 Medication

1.4 Global mHealth Solutions Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global mHealth Solutions Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) mHealth Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) mHealth Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) mHealth Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) mHealth Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) mHealth Solutions Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of mHealth Solutions (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Medtronic plc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Medtronic plc mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Withings

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Withings mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Apple

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Apple mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 LifeWatch AG

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 LifeWatch AG mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Omron Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Omron Corporation mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 athenahealth

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 athenahealth mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 AliveCor

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 AliveCor mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 AirStrip Technologies

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 AirStrip Technologies mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 BioTelemetry

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 BioTelemetry mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Cisco Systems

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Cisco Systems mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 AgaMatrix

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 AgaMatrix mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Nokia Corporation

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Nokia Corporation mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Cerner Corporation

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Cerner Corporation mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 iHealth Lab

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 iHealth Lab mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 ATandT

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 mHealth Solutions Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 ATandT mHealth Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global mHealth Solutions Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global mHealth Solutions Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 mHealth Solutions Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 mHealth Solutions Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global mHealth Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global mHealth Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue mHealth Solutions by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa mHealth Solutions Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa mHealth Solutions Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global mHealth Solutions Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global mHealth Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global mHealth Solutions Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Blood Pressure Monitor Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Glucose Meter Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Peak Flow Meter Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global mHealth Solutions Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global mHealth Solutions Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 mHealth Solutions Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Weight Loss Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Woman Health Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Personal Health Record Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Medication Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global mHealth Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global mHealth Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global mHealth Solutions Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America mHealth Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe mHealth Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific mHealth Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America mHealth Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa mHealth Solutions Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3920780

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155