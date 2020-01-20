Global Red Meat Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Red Meat is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Red Meat in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

National Beef Packing Co. LLC

American Foods Group LLC

OSI Group LLC

JBS USA Holdings Inc.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

Greater Omaha Packing

SYSCO Corp.

Hormel Foods Corp.

Keystone Foods LLC

Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

CTI Foods LLC

West Liberty Foods LLC

Wolverine Packing Co.

Agri Beef Co.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pork

Beef

Mutton

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Commercial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Red Meat product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Red Meat, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Red Meat in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Red Meat competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Red Meat breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Red Meat market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Red Meat sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Red Meat Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pork

1.2.2 Beef

1.2.3 Mutton

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Home

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 National Beef Packing Co. LLC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 National Beef Packing Co. LLC Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 American Foods Group LLC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 American Foods Group LLC Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 OSI Group LLC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OSI Group LLC Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 JBS USA Holdings Inc.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 JBS USA Holdings Inc. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tyson Foods Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tyson Foods Inc. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Greater Omaha Packing

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Greater Omaha Packing Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 SYSCO Corp.

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 SYSCO Corp. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Hormel Foods Corp.

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Hormel Foods Corp. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Keystone Foods LLC

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Keystone Foods LLC Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Kenosha Beef International Ltd.

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Kenosha Beef International Ltd. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 CTI Foods LLC

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 CTI Foods LLC Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 West Liberty Foods LLC

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 West Liberty Foods LLC Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Wolverine Packing Co.

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Wolverine Packing Co. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Agri Beef Co.

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Red Meat Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Agri Beef Co. Red Meat Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Red Meat Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Red Meat Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Red Meat Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Red Meat Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Red Meat by Country

5.1 North America Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Red Meat by Country

6.1 Europe Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Red Meat by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Red Meat by Country

8.1 South America Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Red Meat by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Red Meat Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Red Meat Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.1 Global Red Meat Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.2 Global Red Meat Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Pork Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global Pork Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global Pork Price (2014-2019)

10.3 Beef Sales Growth and Price

10.3.1 Global Beef Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.3.2 Global Beef Price (2014-2019)

10.4 Mutton Sales Growth and Price

10.4.1 Global Mutton Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.4.2 Global Mutton Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Red Meat Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Red Meat Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Commercial Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Red Meat Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Red Meat Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Red Meat Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Red Meat Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Red Meat Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Red Meat Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Red Meat Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Red Meat Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Red Meat Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Red Meat Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Red Meat Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Red Meat Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Red Meat Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Red Meat Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

