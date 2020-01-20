Global Smart Electric Meter Market 2020 Report Forecast by Global Industry Trends, Regional Overview, Future Growth, Market Share, Revenue, Size, Share, and Forecast Outlook until 2024, Says FSR

Smart Electric Meter Market: Summary
The Global Smart Electric Meter Market is estimated to reach USD 16.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Increasing adoption of smart grid growing and customer centric approach of the energy sector is expected to drive the smart electric meter market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart grid is expected to become an opportunity for global market.
Smart electric meter is an electronic device which sends meter readings to energy supplier digitally. The smart electric meter captures units of power consumed at certain time intervals. This captured data is then communicated to the energy supplier for the billing and monitoring purpose. Some key players in smart electric meter market are Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr, Siemens AG, Honeywell International In., and Xylem among others.
Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart electric meter market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of phase, the market is segmented into single phase and three phase.
- By communication technology, the global market is segmented into radio frequency, cellular, power line communication, fiber optics.
- By end use sector, global market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.
Companies Covered
- Itron Inc.(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- Landis+Gyr.
- Siemens AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Xylem
- Aclara Technologies LLC.
- Holley Technology UK Ltd.
- Iskraemeco d.d.
- Networked Energy Services
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Other Key Companies
Smart Electric Meter Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Smart Electric Meter Market by Phase
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Smart Electric Meter Market by Communication Technology
- Radio Frequency
- Cellular
- Power Line Communication
- Fiber Optics
- Smart Electric Meter Market by End Use Sector
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Smart Electric Meter Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
