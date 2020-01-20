Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Analysis by Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2025

The switched reluctance motor (SRM) is a type of a stepper motor, an electric motor that runs by reluctance torque. Unlike common DC motor types, power is delivered to windings in the stator (case) rather than the rotor. This greatly simplifies mechanical design as power does not have to be delivered to a moving part, but it complicates the electrical design as some sort of switching system needs to be used to deliver power to the different windings. With modern electronic devices, precisely timed switching is not a problem, and the SRM is a popular design for modern stepper motors. Its main drawback is torque ripple.

The global Switched Reluctance Motors market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Switched Reluctance Motors by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

<100 KW

100-500 KW

>500 KW

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

AMETEK

Nidec Corporation

VS Technology

Shandong Kehui Power Automation

Maccon GmbH

Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd

Shandong Desen

Huayang

Heliad

Rocky Mountain Technologies

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Automobile Industry

Appliance Industry

Industrial Machinery

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Switched Reluctance Motors Industry

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Switched Reluctance Motors

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Switched Reluctance Motors

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Switched Reluctance Motors

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Switched Reluctance Motors Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 <100 KW

Table Major Company List of <100 KW

3.1.2 100-500 KW

Table Major Company List of 100-500 KW

3.1.3 >500 KW

Table Major Company List of >500 KW

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 AMETEK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 AMETEK Profile

Table AMETEK Overview List

4.1.2 AMETEK Products & Services

4.1.3 AMETEK Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of AMETEK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Nidec Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Nidec Corporation Profile

Table Nidec Corporation Overview List

4.2.2 Nidec Corporation Products & Services

4.2.3 Nidec Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nidec Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 VS Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 VS Technology Profile

Table VS Technology Overview List

4.3.2 VS Technology Products & Services

4.3.3 VS Technology Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of VS Technology (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Shandong Kehui Power Automation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Profile

Table Shandong Kehui Power Automation Overview List

4.4.2 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Products & Services

4.4.3 Shandong Kehui Power Automation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shandong Kehui Power Automation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Maccon GmbH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Maccon GmbH Profile

Table Maccon GmbH Overview List

4.5.2 Maccon GmbH Products & Services

4.5.3 Maccon GmbH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Maccon GmbH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd Profile

Table Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd Overview List

4.6.2 Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd Products & Services

4.6.3 Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rongjia Motor Co., Ltd (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Shandong Desen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Shandong Desen Profile

Table Shandong Desen Overview List

4.7.2 Shandong Desen Products & Services

4.7.3 Shandong Desen Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shandong Desen (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Huayang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Huayang Profile

Table Huayang Overview List

4.8.2 Huayang Products & Services

4.8.3 Huayang Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Huayang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Heliad (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Heliad Profile

Table Heliad Overview List

4.9.2 Heliad Products & Services

4.9.3 Heliad Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Heliad (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Rocky Mountain Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Rocky Mountain Technologies Profile

Table Rocky Mountain Technologies Overview List

4.10.2 Rocky Mountain Technologies Products & Services

4.10.3 Rocky Mountain Technologies Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rocky Mountain Technologies (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Switched Reluctance Motors Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Automobile Industry

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Automobile Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Automobile Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Appliance Industry

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Appliance Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Appliance Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Industrial Machinery

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Industrial Machinery, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Industrial Machinery, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Others

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Switched Reluctance Motors Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Switched Reluctance Motors Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Switched Reluctance Motors Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

