Global Travel Insurance Market 2020 : Which region will gain the largest growth?

Los Angeles, United State, January 20th ,2020:

The report titled, Global Travel Insurance Market has been recently published by QY Research.The report has offered exhaustive analysis of the global Travel Insurance market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, future prospects, and trends. Market researchers and industry experts have pointed out the key market trends and prospects that may impact the overall Travel Insurance market growth. This will help players to leverage the opportunities to strengthen their position. Also, the report throws light on the important factors that are contributing to the Travel Insurance market growth. Additionally, challenges and impeding factors that could hamper the growth of the global Travel Insurance market in the years to come are mentioned in the report.

Key companies functioning in the global Travel Insurance market cited in the report:



Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

Travel Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Long-Stay

Travel Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others



The report has focused on the strategic initiatives ta ken up by the competitors to acquire a major share in the global Travel Insurance market. This section can prove to be beneficial for the market players to understand the competitive scenario and devise new strategies with an aim to improve their sales as well as profit margins.

Global Travel Insurance Market: Segment Analysis

To broaden the understanding of the reader, the report has also studied the segments including product type, application, and end user of the global Travel Insurance market in a comprehensive manner. Apart from that, the market professionals have laid emphasis on the key regional markets and their respective countries having growth potential.

Global Travel Insurance Market: Regional Analysis

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Travel Insurance market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in taking sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Travel Insurance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Single Trip

1.4.3 Annual Multi-trip

1.4.4 Long-Stay

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Family Traveler

1.5.3 Senior Citizens

1.5.4 Business Traveler

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Travel Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Travel Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Travel Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Travel Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Travel Insurance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Travel Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Travel Insurance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Travel Insurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Travel Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Travel Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Travel Insurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Travel Insurance Revenue in 2019

3.3 Travel Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Travel Insurance Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Travel Insurance Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Travel Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Travel Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Travel Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Travel Insurance Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Travel Insurance Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Travel Insurance Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Allianz

13.1.1 Allianz Company Details

13.1.2 Allianz Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Allianz Travel Insurance Introduction

13.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Allianz Recent Development

13.2 AIG

13.2.1 AIG Company Details

13.2.2 AIG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 AIG Travel Insurance Introduction

13.2.4 AIG Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 AIG Recent Development

13.3 Munich RE

13.3.1 Munich RE Company Details

13.3.2 Munich RE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Munich RE Travel Insurance Introduction

13.3.4 Munich RE Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Munich RE Recent Development

13.4 Generali

13.4.1 Generali Company Details

13.4.2 Generali Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Generali Travel Insurance Introduction

13.4.4 Generali Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Generali Recent Development

13.5 Tokio Marine

13.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details

13.5.2 Tokio Marine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Tokio Marine Travel Insurance Introduction

13.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development

13.6 Sompo Japan

13.6.1 Sompo Japan Company Details

13.6.2 Sompo Japan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Sompo Japan Travel Insurance Introduction

13.6.4 Sompo Japan Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Sompo Japan Recent Development

13.7 CSA Travel Protection

13.7.1 CSA Travel Protection Company Details

13.7.2 CSA Travel Protection Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 CSA Travel Protection Travel Insurance Introduction

13.7.4 CSA Travel Protection Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 CSA Travel Protection Recent Development

13.8 AXA

13.8.1 AXA Company Details

13.8.2 AXA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 AXA Travel Insurance Introduction

13.8.4 AXA Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AXA Recent Development

13.9 Pingan Baoxian

13.9.1 Pingan Baoxian Company Details

13.9.2 Pingan Baoxian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Pingan Baoxian Travel Insurance Introduction

13.9.4 Pingan Baoxian Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Pingan Baoxian Recent Development

13.10 Mapfre Asistencia

13.10.1 Mapfre Asistencia Company Details

13.10.2 Mapfre Asistencia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Mapfre Asistencia Travel Insurance Introduction

13.10.4 Mapfre Asistencia Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Mapfre Asistencia Recent Development

13.11 USI Affinity

10.11.1 USI Affinity Company Details

10.11.2 USI Affinity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 USI Affinity Travel Insurance Introduction

10.11.4 USI Affinity Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 USI Affinity Recent Development

13.12 Seven Corners

10.12.1 Seven Corners Company Details

10.12.2 Seven Corners Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Seven Corners Travel Insurance Introduction

10.12.4 Seven Corners Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Seven Corners Recent Development

13.13 Hanse Merkur

10.13.1 Hanse Merkur Company Details

10.13.2 Hanse Merkur Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hanse Merkur Travel Insurance Introduction

10.13.4 Hanse Merkur Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Hanse Merkur Recent Development

13.14 MH Ross

10.14.1 MH Ross Company Details

10.14.2 MH Ross Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 MH Ross Travel Insurance Introduction

10.14.4 MH Ross Revenue in Travel Insurance Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 MH Ross Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details