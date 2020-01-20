How Innovation is Changing the Asset Management IT Solution Market

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Asset Management IT Solution Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Asset Management IT Solution market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Asset Management IT Solution market.

Competitive Dynamics

The report aims to provide strategic insights about the investment management firms deploying IT solutions with the detailed analysis of their requirements pertaining to IT solutions. Some of the key industry players in the asset management IT solution include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, FundCount, SoftTarget Inc., SimCorp Inc, QED Financial System, eFront Financial Solutions, Broadridge Investment Management Solutions, ProTrak International, SunGard Financials and CreditPoint Software.

Key asset managers profiled in the research study along with their IT viewpoints and requirements include Barings Corporate Investors, Geode Capital Management, The Carlyle Group LP, Voya Investment Management, Lazard Asset Management, Bridgewater Associates and Hartford Investment Management. Co among others.

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market Segmentation:

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Component

Application Portfolio Management Compliance Risk Management Client Statements & Reporting Trade Order Management Workflow Automation Benchmarking Cash Flow & Accounting

Service Enterprise Data Management Data Integration Reporting Solutions & Services Operation Support & Monitoring Application Development and Maintenance Resource Management



U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

U.S. Asset Management IT Solution Market, by Geography

Northeast

Midwest

West

South

