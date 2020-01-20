Increasing Government Investments and Favorable Policies to Aid the Growth of the Gasifier Market 2017 – 2025

Global Gasifier Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Gasifier industry.

Trends and Prospects

The health risks associated with a massive amount of waste generated on a regular basis in populated nations has increased the need to deploy gasifiers. The primary reason for this growing demand for gasifiers is their unique functionality in effectively dealing with waste. These special devices also find usage in efficient coal gasification, waste disposal, and most importantly, biomass gasification. Another vital usage of gasifiers is controlling the quantity of feedstock waste following the process of gasification when producing syngas. Waste can be used as feedstock during the waste gasification process for efficient production of electricity or synthetic fuels.

Gasification technologies such as IGCC can be installed to ensure that the approach of clean coal is taken to control industrial emissions and carbon tax. They have been developed as a crucial means of generating power while doing away with health and environmental issues. Besides this, an industrial plant can improve its operational efficiency and reduce costs to some extent by producing more than one product, other than electricity, through gasification.

Global Gasifier Market: Outline of Prime Segments

The process of gasification incorporates a broad scope of activities, which make them useful in different applications. In this regard, the global gasifier market can be segmented into stainless steel industries involving the heat treatment of furnaces, substitute for petro-fuel in industrial kilns, lime kilns, galvanizing industries, hot air generators, thermal applications, and power production using dual-fuel application.

Depending on the industrial plant configuration, a specific type of gasifier can be installed. The product type categorization of the global gasifier market includes three major segments, viz. fixed bed, fluidized bed, and entrained flow gasifier.

In terms of end-user, the global gasifier market exhibits five vital segments, which are chemical industry, fertilizer industry, power industry, liquid fuel industry, and gaseous fuel industry.

Global Gasifier Market: Companies Covered under the Report

Vulcan Gasifier, Dakota Gasification Company, Gasifier Manufacturing, LLC, PRM Energy Systems, Inc., Phoenix BioEnergy LLC, Borgford BioEnergy LLC, Aries Clean Energy, and Enginuity Energy LLC are expected to dominate the global gasifier market as major players. Other firms that are anticipated to make a mark with the gasification technology include Zeropoint, GE Energy, GASEK, Gasification Technologies Ltd., Plasma Gasification, Taiyuan Coal Gasification, and Nexterra.

