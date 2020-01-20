Infection Prevention Devices Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive In Including Eminent Players Forecast 2019 – 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the infection prevention devices market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global infection prevention devices market was valued at ~ US$ 15.4 Bn in 2018. The infection prevention devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 6.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Infection Prevention Devices Market: Overview

Potential sources of pathogens in general practice include bacteria, viruses, pathogenic fungi, protozoa, worms, and prions.

In addition to GPs and practice nurses, administrative and cleaning staff may be exposed to communicable diseases and / or blood / bodily fluid exposure, and therefore, should be vaccinated appropriately.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to a range of barriers and respirators used alone or in combination to protect mucous membranes, airways, skin, and clothing from contact with infectious agents.

Every interaction, in general practice, should include a risk assessment of the potential for infection transmission.

The selection of protective equipment required depends upon an assessment of the risk of transmission of microorganisms to the patient, and the risk of contamination of the healthcare practitioner’s clothing and skin by the patient’s blood, body fluids, secretions or excretions.

HCAIs are acquired in healthcare facilities or as a result of healthcare interventions, and are a major problem for patient safety. Hand hygiene is a highly effective means of preventing HCAIs.

For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=69485

Factors Driving the Infection Prevention Devices Market

Technological advancements in the field of life sciences and biotechnology have brought about significant changes in healthcare diagnostics, drug discovery, personalized medicines, forensic sciences, and clinical research & development. This is a major factor driving the global infection prevention devices market.

The occurrence and undesirable complications from HAIs have been well-recognized for the last several decades. The occurrence of HAIs continues to rise at an alarming rate. HAIs originally refer to those infections associated with admission in an acute-care hospital; however, presently, the term applies to infections acquired in the continuum of settings where persons receive healthcare.

These unanticipated infections develop during the course of treatment, and result in significant patient illnesses and deaths, which prolong the duration of hospital stays and necessitate additional diagnostic and therapeutic interventions. This, in turn, drives the costs already incurred by the patient’s underlying disease. HAIs are considered an undesirable outcome, and since some are preventable, they are considered an indicator of the quality of patient care, an adverse event, and a patient safety issue. Additionally, the diagnosis of infectious and chronic diseases is a leading application of in vitro diagnostics. Lifescience reagents are integral and vital part of any diagnostic test.

Infection Prevention Supplies in Great Demand

In terms of product, the global infection prevention devices market has been classified into infection prevention supplies, medical waste disposable devices, and infection prevention equipment. The infection prevention supplies segment dominated the global infection prevention devices market in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Hospitals to Offer Lucrative Opportunities in the Infection Prevention Devices Market

In terms of end user, the global infection prevention devices market has been divided into hospitals, lifescience industries, clinical laboratories, and others.

The hospitals segment is expected to be a highly lucrative segment of the global infection prevention devices market during the forecast period. The hospitals segment of the infection prevention devices market is likely to be driven by the increase in the number of surgical procedures and number of patients visiting hospitals.

North America a Prominent Region in the Global Infection Prevention Devices Market

In terms of region, the global infection prevention devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the global infection prevention devices market in 2018, followed by Europe. Rise in the geriatric population and ageing baby boomers are major factors for the dominant share held by the U.S. in the infection prevention devices market in North America. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance of the market in the region during the forecast period. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in September 2018, all baby boomers are expected to grow older than the age of 65 by 2030. This leads to the dominance of the region in the infection prevention devices market.

Europe follows North America in terms of share of the global infection prevention devices The region accounted for a prominent share of the global infection prevention devices market in 2018, owing to high research and development activities in the region.

The infection prevention devices market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. This can be attributed to an increase in geriatric population, especially in countries such as China, in the region

Growth Strategies by Key Players in the Infection Prevention Devices Market