IT Services Outsourcing Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2018 – 2028

PMR’s latest report on IT Services Outsourcing Market
The recent market intelligence study by Persistence Market Research (PMR) elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide IT Services Outsourcing market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.
Analysts at PMR find that the IT Services Outsourcing Market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for IT Services Outsourcing among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.
After reading the IT Services Outsourcing Market report, readers can:
- Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the IT Services Outsourcing Market
- Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume
- Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the IT Services Outsourcing Market
- Learn about the manufacturing techniques of IT Services Outsourcing in brief
- Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales
What kind of questions the IT Services Outsourcing Market report answers?
- Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for IT Services Outsourcing ?
- What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global IT Services Outsourcing Market?
- Which sub-segment will lead the global IT Services Outsourcing Market by 2029 by product?
- Which IT Services Outsourcing market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume?
- What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global IT Services Outsourcing Market?
Key Players
Prominent players in the global IT services outsourcing market are HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Corporation, Capgemini SE, Accenture PLC, Genpact, Teradata, and EXL services.
Global IT Services Outsourcing Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for IT services outsourcing, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for IT services outsourcing in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the high demand for IT services outsourcing from IT and e-Commerce organizations in the region. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for IT services outsourcing in Asia Pacific. The IT services outsourcing markets in Latin America is also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies. The IT services outsourcing market in MEA is also increasing due to the high adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in the Market
- Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for the global IT Services Outsourcing market includes:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- SEA & Others of APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
