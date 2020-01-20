Lower Extremity Post-operative Orthotics Market Detailed In New Research Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the lower extremity post-operative orthotics market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the lower extremity post-operative orthotics market report, the global lower extremity post-operative orthotics market was valued at ~US$ 785 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in the number of surgeries and favorable government policies & initiatives in developing countries are the major factors anticipated to drive the global lower extremity post-operative orthotics market during the forecast period.

Increase in Number of Hospitals and e-Commerce Platforms to Propel Lower Extremity Post-operative Orthotics Market

Changing demographics in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to provide opportunities for medical device manufacturers in the next few years. Public and private healthcare expenditure in these countries is likely to rise during the forecast period. This, in turn, is projected to increase the number of hospitals in these countries in the near future.

According to China’s National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC), the number of private hospitals in China doubled in just six years, i.e., from 2011 to 2017, to reach 16,900. Private hospitals accounted for over 57% of the total hospitals in the country.

of the total hospitals in the country. According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) of India, hospitals and diagnostic centers in India witnessed foreign direct investments (FDIs) of US$ 6.09 Bn between April 2000 and March 2019 .

China and India are also witnessing technological advancements and development of e-Commerce platforms at a significant rate. Online platforms offer orthotic products at discounted prices as compared to retail sellers, thereby driving the lower extremity post-operative orthotics market.

Increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with rise in the global per capita income augments the global orthopedics industry, including the lower extremity post-operative orthotics market.

Asia Pacific Lower Extremity Post-operative Orthotics Market to Grow at Rapid Pace

North America held a major share of the global lower extremity post-operative orthotics market in terms of revenue in 2018 , and is projected to sustain its share in the global lower extremity post-operative orthotics market during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of better treatment options and favorable reimbursement policies. The region is also home to several key players such as DJO Global , Hanger, Inc. , and Breg, Inc . This is likely to boost the global lower extremity post-operative orthotics market in North America even further.

The lower extremity post-operative orthotics market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Increase in affordability and adoption of novel treatment methods for the well-being of the rapidly growing population with orthopedic disorders in the region makes it one of the most lucrative markets for lower extremity post-operative orthotics.

DJO Global, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Össur Corporate, Breg, Inc., and Darco to Lead Lower Extremity Post-operative Orthotics Market

Major players operating in the global lower extremity post-operative orthotics market include Hanger, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Fillauer LLC, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA (Ottobock Holding), Bauerfeind AG, Össur Corporate, BSN medical, Breg, Inc., and DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

DJO Global, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality products through four business segments: bracing & vascular, recovery sciences, surgical implant, and international. The company also offers business solutions, system integration, software automation tools, implementation services, and patient & medical education services. In November 2018 , Colfax Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DJO Global, Inc.

Ossur Corporate is a leading company in the non-invasive orthopedic products market. The company focuses on improving people's mobility by commercializing innovative technologies in the field of prosthetic, osteoarthritis, and injury solutions. It focuses on improving the rate of production of mobility devices in 25 countries.

The global lower extremity post-operative orthotics market has been segmented as: