Machine Tool Touch Probe to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

Market Segmentation and Forecast

The global machine tool touch probe market has been segmented on the basis of transmission, probe type, machine type, end use and region. Based on transmission, the market has been segmented into infrared, radio and hard wired. On the basis of probe type, the global machine tool touch probe market has been segmented into 3D touch probes, 2D spindle probes, tool-length measuring probes and tool touch-off probes. On the basis of machine type, the market has been segmented into CNC machining center, CNC turning center and others. Based on end use, the market has been segmented into automotive, defense & aerospace, electronic, general machining, medical, petrochemical and others. Significant regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Pacific, China and Middle East & Africa.

Global Machine Tool Touch Probe Market Analysis by Machine Type

By machine type, the CNC machining center segment is expected to dominate the machine tool touch probe market throughout the forecast period. Further, CNC turning centers and others segments nearly account for more than 49% of the overall market share in the global market. The CNC machining center segment has been further segmented into vertical machine center and horizontal machine center. Among which, the horizontal machine center segment is expected to dominate the machine tool touch probe market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the vertical machine center segment is expected to create a total incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 35.6 Mn over the forecast period.

Global Machine Tool Touch Probe Market Analysis by Region

From a region perspective, Western and Eastern European regions collectively dominate the machine tool touch probe market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to the developed market characteristics in developed economies such as Germany and Italy. Germany has several manufacturers of machine tool touch probes and the country is the largest machine tool touch probe producer across the globe. Germany, followed by Italy, comes under the top 10 machine tool touch probe producing countries. Furthermore, China is also estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. China ranks first in terms of production and consumption in the global machine tool touch probe market. The country is the largest consumer of machine tool touch probes in the global market.

The key insights of the Machine Tool Touch Probe market report: