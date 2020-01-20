Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market 2020, Key Manufacturer- Titan Oil Recovery, Chemiphase, GULF ENERGY SAOC, Environmental BioTechnologies, ONGC TERI Biotech Limited, RAM Biochemicals

Microbial enhanced oil recovery (MEOR) is a biological based technology consisting in manipulating function or structure, or both, of microbial environments existing in oil reservoirs. The ultimate aim of MEOR is to improve the recovery of oil entrapped in porous media while increasing economic profits. MEOR is a tertiary oil extraction technology allowing the partial recovery of the commonly residual two-thirds of oil, thus increasing the life of mature oil reservoirs.

Aging Oil and Gas Infrastructure, Rise in offshore drilling activities, demand for alternative technologies, Economic & Environmental Factors, CO2 Reducing Emission Policies & Rise in Demand for Fuel, are key factors to drive Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. Additionally, Microbial enhanced oil recovery market is driven by the facts such as increasing number of mature wells globally, rising demand for cleaner sources for extracting oil, and recovering prices of crude oil. Asia Pacific is projected to lead to its tremendous growth in the next few years. Several oil companies across Malaysia, China, and India are implementing the technology to enhance their output using low-cost solutions.

Global Microbial EOR (Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery) Market including are; Titan Oil Recovery, Chemiphase, GULF ENERGY SAOC, Environmental BioTechnologies, ONGC TERI Biotech Limited, RAM Biochemicals, Micro-Bac International, and Microbial Energy

Market Segment by Product Type

Biomass Formation

Bio-Surfactants

Bio-Polymers

Bio-Solvents

Organic Acids

Bio-Gases

Bio-emulsifiers

Hydrocarbon Metabolism

Market Segment by Application

Interfacial Tension Reduction

Emulsification and De-Emulsification

Selective Plugging & Wettability Alteration

Gas Production

Biodegradation

