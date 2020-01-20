Mobility Managed Services Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Mobility Managed Services Market by PMR
Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Mobility Managed Services Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Mobility Managed Services Market.
As per the report, the Mobility Managed Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Mobility Managed Services , surge in research and development and more.
Resourceful insights enclosed in the report:
- Accurate assessment of the growth trajectory of the Mobility Managed Services Market
- In-depth analysis of the marketing, sales, promotional strategies adopted by market players
- The domestic and international presence of different players in the Mobility Managed Services Market
- A thorough analysis of the supply-demand trends in different regions
- Manufacturing/production prowess of various players operating in the Mobility Managed Services Market
The market report addresses the following queries related to the Mobility Managed Services Market:
- What is the estimated value of the Mobility Managed Services Market in 2019?
- Which region is expected to present a range of opportunities to market players in the Mobility Managed Services Market?
- Which recent market trends are likely to accelerate the growth of the Mobility Managed Services Market in the upcoming years?
- Which end-use industry is expected to hold the maximum market share in the Mobility Managed Services Market?
- What are the recent mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in the Mobility Managed Services Market?
Key Players
Prominent players in the global mobility managed services market are IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tech Mahindra Limited.
Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for mobility managed services, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for mobility managed services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies. Moreover, the rising trend of BYOD in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for mobility managed services in Asia Pacific.
The mobility managed services markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in the Market
- Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for the global mobility managed services market includes:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- SEA & Others of APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
