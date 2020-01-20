Motion Preservation Devices Market Detailed In New Research Report

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Global Motion Preservation Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”. According to the report, the global motion preservation devices market was valued at US$ 611.6 Mn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2027. Increase in prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and obesity & diabetes is anticipated to augment the global market between 2019 and 2027.

Motion preservation is an intuitively attractive alternative to spinal arthrodesis, theoretically preventing adjacent level degeneration. Long-term stability, endurance, and strength of the prosthesis are unknown for a majority of implants. Motion preservation in the posterior elements of the spine is arguably a simpler task, as compared to that of the intervertebral disc. Motion preservation surgical methods were developed in order to overcome this complication. These methods include total disc replacement, interspinous implants, and dynamic posterior stabilization systems. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies are likely to propel the global motion preservation devices market. However, availability of alternative methods is anticipated to restrain the global market. Moreover, the high cost of spinal motion preservation technique is a major factor restraining the market. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global motion preservation devices market based on product, surgery, and end-user. The market has also been segmented based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). Unfavorable reimbursement policies, stringent regulatory approvals, expensive implants, and high procedure cost are likely to restrain the global motion preservation devices market.

For More Details, Request A PDF Brochure Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59052

Total disc replacement devices segment to account for leading share, while posterior dynamic devices segment to expand significantly

In terms of product, the conventional total disc replacement devices segment accounted for a leading share of the global market in 2018. It is anticipated to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period. Increase in global geriatric population and a rise in the number of spine disorders are projected to boost the segment during the forecast period. Increase in demand for motion preservation devices, due to inclination toward minimally invasive procedures, is a key factor that is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

Emerging technologies in motion preservation devices to propel market

Emerging technologies in motion preservation devices are projected to boost the global motion preservation devices market during the forecast period. Digital monitoring and display also boost the demand for motion preservation products, thereby boosting the market. Remote controlled mechanisms are also being innovated, which further propels the market.

North America to be highly lucrative motion preservation devices market

North America has a large number of motion preservation devices approved for the treatment of various spine injuries. In the U.S., significant increase in prevalence of spine injuries is likely to propel the share held by the region in the global market during the forecast period. Additionally, product launches and approval for motion preservation devices are anticipated to drive the market in the region.

Product launches by key players and patent approvals to boost market

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global motion preservation devices market. These include Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Paradigm Spine, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Spinal Kinetics, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Nuvasive, and K2M. Launch of new products, focus on development of technologically advanced products by companies, and product approvals are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.