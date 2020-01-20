Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Dermatophytosis Treatment Market 2017 – 2025

Dermatophytosis Treatment Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Dermatophytosis Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dermatophytosis Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dermatophytosis Treatment Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

key drivers in the Asia Pacific region. The dermatophytosis treatment market in India and China is expected to grow swiftly owing to rapidly developing medical tourism in these countries. Japan is also expected to contribute to the expansion of the dermatophytosis treatment market in Asia with increased focus of the government to offer improved and advanced healthcare facilities to its citizens.

Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are some of the key countries in the Rest of the World (RoW) segment expected to demonstrate promising growth in the dermatophytosis treatment market.

Global Dermatophytosis Treatment Market: Key Contributors

There are a number of players operating in the global dermatophytosis treatment market. These include Novartis AG, Quinnova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Tinea Pharmaceuticals, NB Therapeutics, Inc., AmDerma Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA, Perrigo Company plc. In addition to these, there are several research institutes and universities collaborating with drug manufacturing companies for conducting clinical trials to develop effective dermatophytosis treatment methods. Some of the key contributors are the University of Minnesota, Karolinska Institute, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences, the Department of Health, South Africa, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, The Children’s Mercy Hospital, and Oita University.

