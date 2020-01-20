New Study: Industrial Agitator Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 2,324.9 Mn by 2027

This report on the global industrial agitator market provides analysis for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2018 is the base year and 2019 to 2027 is the forecast period. Data for 2017 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global industrial agitator market during the forecast period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the forecast period mentioned above, in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates (‘000 units) across different geographies.

Global Industrial Agitator Market: Drivers and Opportunities

Global rise in wastewater treatment plants and stringent environment regulations across the global have prompted various industries and government institutions to carry out the treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater. Industrial agitators are utilized in the various stages of the wastewater treatment process. Right from preparation of chemical for wastewater treatment to final release of effluent to the environment, various stages require industrial agitators.

Presently, China has implemented stringent environmental regulations relating to wastewater treatment process. In 2010, a global industrial agitator manufacturer, Sulzer Ltd, installed 11 top-mounted vertical or top-entry and four side entry or side-mounted horizontal agitators in eight different applications in the Asian Symbol (Shandong) Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, based in China. A rise in number of wastewater treatment plants across the globe is fueling the demand for industrial agitators.

Industrial agitators are extensively employed in the food & beverage industry for preparation of food products such as fats and margarine, fruit-desserts and juice concentrates, honey, cocoa and chocolate, ketchup, dairy products, and sugar. The global food & beverage industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.01% between 2019 and 2023. In 2014, a global industrial agitator manufacturer, Sulzer Ltd, installed horizontal side entry industrial agitators at Europe-based food & beverage manufacturer Amilina, in order to manufacture high viscosity glucose syrup. Globally, a rise in production of the food & beverage industry is driving the demand for industrial agitators.

Global Industrial Agitator Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global industrial agitator market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-use industry. In terms of product type, the global industrial agitator market has been classified into top-mounted vertical/ top-entry, side entry/ side-mounted horizontal, static mixer, bottom entry and portable. In terms of end-use industry, the global industrial agitator market has been divided into water and wastewater treatment, Food & Beverage, chemical, oil, gas and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and others.