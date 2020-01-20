New Trends of Fiberglass Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2028

The global Fiberglass market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Fiberglass market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Fiberglass market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Fiberglass across various industries.

Market Segmentation and Forecast

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Rovings

Mats

Strands

Fabrics

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of glass type as:

S-Class

E-Class

C-Class

ECR-Class

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of application as:

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction

Marine

Sports & Leisure

Pipes & Tanks

Automotive

Others

Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market is segmented on the basis of region as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

China

APAC excluding China & Japan

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market Analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in China is projected to witness the fasted growth over the forecast period. China is estimated to account for a revenue share of more than 32% in overall fiberglass (glass fiber) by 2028-end. However, the fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0 % in terms of volume over the forecast period. Fiberglass (glass fiber) market in North America is expected to reach US$ 2,687.3 Mn by the end of 2028, recording a CAGR of 8.7 % over the forecast period. Whereas the fiberglass (glass fiber) market growth rate in MEA and APAC excluding China & Japan is expected to remain relatively lower as compared to the global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market average between 2018 and 2028.

Key Players Dominating the Global Fiberglass (Glass Fiber) Market

Some of the players identified in the global fiberglass (glass fiber) market are Owens Corning, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass M.E., W.L.L., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, and Jushi Group Co., Ltd. among others. Over the recent past, the industry players have focused acquisitions.

