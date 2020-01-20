Opportunities in the Developed Regions Expected to Influence the Growth of the Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market 2018 – 2028

Global Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Fixed Tilt Solar PV industry.

Growth Dynamics

The global fixed tilt solar PV market has been containing considerable momentum from the rising demand for solar energy production from PV panels. Pressing need for increasing the renewable energy in the worldwide energy mix has been a potential factor for driving the evolution of the fixed tilt solar PV market.

The fixed tilt solar PV market has gathered a big growth impetus from stringent environmental regulations on the adoption of clean energy. Decline in prices of solar PV cells in some regions over the past few years have also filliped the solar power production, which in turn is boosting the global fixed tilt solar PV market. However, in the light of constantly reducing prices of PV panels, the return on investments for PV project owners have been hampered. This has resulted in single-axis trackers gaining traction.

Nevertheless, advancements in mechanical and electrical design will bolster the performance of solar PV, thus fueling the demand for fixed tilt solar PV.

Global Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, Asia Pacific is likely to a potentially lucrative market for fixed tilt solar PV. A large part of the growth in the region comes from substantial production of solar energy from fixed tilt solar PV plants in several of its economies. The demand for fixed tilt solar PV in the region will also be catalyzed by rising awareness about clean energy technologies. In particular, China has risen to prominence in the global fixed tilt solar PV market on account of massive production of PV panels. India is also expected to play a major role in the growth dynamics of the fixed tilt solar PV market.

