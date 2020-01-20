Pag Base Oil Market :Widening Applications of the PAG Base Oil to Propel Market’s Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) investigates that the global PAG base oil market has a competitive vendor landscape. The key players in the global polyacrylamides market are united as the limited number of players operating globally. Companies including BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Bio-Rad, Kemira Inc., and SNF Group are some of the prominent players accounting for a leading share in the PAG base oil market.

According to TMR, the global PAG base oil market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.8 % over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 to attain a value of US$1,623.0 mn by 2022-end. The market stood at US$1,343.8 mn in the year 2017.

Widening Applications of the PAG Base Oil to Propel Market’s Growth