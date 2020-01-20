Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2017 – 2025

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market from PMR’s perspective

In its new business intelligence study, Persistence Market Research (PMR) demonstrates the overall viewpoint of the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market, from its historical growth to future lookout. The report is scrutinized into several segments, with each segment explained on the basis of market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

The Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the stipulated timeframe 2017 – 2025. Rising demand for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) among the consumers, increasing disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries are set to drive market growth.

Crucial findings of the report:

Important regions holding significant share in the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market along with the key countries

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market players

Regulatory standards imposed on the application of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs)

Queries addressed in the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market:

Why are several governments imposing restrictions on the application of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) ?

What proprietary technologies are the players using in the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market?

Which segment will lead the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market by 2029 by end use segment?

In terms of value and volume, which regions hold the largest share?

At what rate has the Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018?

Key Participants:

Key Participants of the global personal floatation devices are following:

The Coleman Company Inc.

National Marine Manufacturer Association

ABSOLUTE OUTDOOR INC.

Aqua Lung International

Kent Sporting Goods Co., Inc.

LALIZAS

International Safety Product Ltd.

Hydrodynamic Industrial Co. Ltd

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft, Inc.

Erez Europe

GALVANISERS INDIA

Supreme In Safety Services

United Moulders Limited

Hutchwilco Ltd.

Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd.

Personal Floatation Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience relatively high growth opportunities during forecast period owning to increased coastal surveillance applications, security threats from sea routes, etc. North America is also anticipated to hold a prominent foot hold in the global personal floatation devices market due to increasing water recreational activities and defense spending. Increasing concerns of countries towards establishment of innovative technology in coastal surveillance is leading to substantial growth prospects in personal floatation devices across the globe. Furthermore, upcoming army and naval operations across the globe are expected to hike the global personal floatation devices market. Increasing tourism across regions is also anticipated to create demand for personal floatation devices across the regions.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the personal floatation devices market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

