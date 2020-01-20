The report titled Phosphor Bronze Strips Market Consumption and Manufacturers Analysis, Strategy Analysis and Forecast by 2025 is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Phosphor Bronze Strips were mainly used in Wear Parts, with over 90% share in recent years, followed by Elastic Components, with about 8% share.

The global Phosphor Bronze Strips market was 8790 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 11500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2025.

The key manufacturers in this market include

Aurubis

KME

Furukawa Electric

CNMC

Wieland

Anhui Xinke

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

MKM

Jintian Group

Poongsan

Xingye Copper

CHALCO

Dowa Metaltech

Union Metal

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cu < 90%

Cu < 94%

Cu < 98%

Above 98%

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Wear Parts

Elastic Components

Others

Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market.

Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market.

Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market.

Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

Segmental Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the global Phosphor Bronze Strips market.