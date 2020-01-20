Plant Based Ice Creams Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2023

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Plant Based Ice Creams Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Plant Based Ice Creams market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Plant Based Ice Creams market.

manufacturers use soy milk as their major creaming ingredient. This particular factor may act against market growth.

In European countries like France, U.K and Germany, small local plant based ice creams manufacturers are not able to follow the quality and safety guidelines to get their plants organic certified. They are also not able to market their products efficiently across the globe in keeping with the norms prescribed by food regulatory agencies such as European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). There is also a high trade barrier in the import and export of ice creams. High import charges are recorded by European Union food regulatory agencies for the shipment of ice cream products and to maintain their cold storage during the transportation of frozen desserts from one port to another in different countries, which makes it all the more difficult to market their ice creams in other countries.

According to a survey conducted in Russia, a large part of the population is non-vegetarian and still prefer cow milk derived dairy based ice creams over plant based ice creams. The reason behind this is the processing of plant based ice creams is very time-consuming. Moreover, expensive formulation machinery is required for this so not many manufacturers are inclined towards vegan ice cream products in Russia. This factor is acting as a restraint in the global plant based ice creams market.With increasing inclination towards dairy free products, consumers are now more inclined towards plant based ice creams. Cups/tubs is a fast growing segment by product type as cups/tubs are easy to handle and are available in different sizes. Cups/tubs also help increase the shelf life of ice creams. North America has witnessed a significant growth in the plant based ice creams market, as manufacturing companies are marketing their products in different types such as ice cream bars, ice cream cones and cups/tubs in the form of quarts (946 gm) and pints (473 gm) that are gaining adoption among consumers.

Plant Based Ice Creams Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Plant Based Ice Creams Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Plant Based Ice Creams Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

