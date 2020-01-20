Pneumatic Rollers Market Rising Production Scale Motivates Market Growth in the Coming Years 2018 to 2028

The detailed study on the Pneumatic Rollers Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Pneumatic Rollers Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Pneumatic Rollers Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Pneumatic Rollers Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Pneumatic Rollers Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Pneumatic Rollers Market introspects the scenario of the Pneumatic Rollers market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Pneumatic Rollers Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Pneumatic Rollers Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Pneumatic Rollers Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Pneumatic Rollers Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Pneumatic Rollers Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Pneumatic Rollers Market over the forecast period 2018 to 2028

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Pneumatic Rollers Market:

What are the prospects of the Pneumatic Rollers Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Pneumatic Rollers Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Pneumatic Rollers Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Pneumatic Rollers Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Competitive Landscape

The report on pneumatic rollers has profiled key companies such as Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar Inc., Dynapac AB, Hamm AG and Bomag GmbH. Key facets of these players including product developments and innovation along with market shares are covered in this chapter.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are focusing on design developments in a bid to enhance productivity, efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and improving overall performance. For instance, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., has introduced ZC220P-6 pneumatic roller that meet standards of “Off-Road Act” and facilitate eco-friendly performance, ease in maintenance using DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst) and safety.

Hamm AG has introduced GRW 280i pneumatic roller with easy drive that facilitates simplified operation and flexibility. This intelligent drive also enables automatic sift raps to obtain even and gentle braking in turn preventing uneven compaction.

Manufacturers of pneumatic rollers are also focusing on introducing pneumatic rollers with new combination rollers. Volvo has introduced CR30B and CR 35B combination pneumatic rollers with for small scale compaction projects that enable high quality and dense mat owing to the unique combination of two methods of compaction.

Definition

Pneumatic rollers are comprised of set of tires at the front and the rear end. Pneumatic rollers are able to exert high contact pressures ranging from 500 Kpa to 700 Kpa and are used widely in the construction of roadways, and highways. Pneumatic rollers are also used for non-cohesive and fine grained soils. They are a much preferred compaction solution for road pacing projects.

Segmentation

The market for pneumatic rollers has been segmented in detail for providing a holistic understanding to the reader. The pneumatic rollers market is segmented on the basis of engine capacity, operating capacity, drum width and region. Pneumatic rollers in the engine capacity are further classified into up to 100 HP, 100-130 HP and more than 130 HP variants. The operating capacity segment includes pneumatic rollers with up to 8000 Kg, 8,000-12,000 Kg, 12,000 to 18,000 Kg and more than 18,000 Kg. Pneumatic rollers in the drum width segment are categorized into up to 1,800 mm, 1,800-2,000 mm, 2,000-2,200 mm and more than 2,200 mm. Key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are covered in the report.

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from factors mentioned above, the report on pneumatic rollers market also answers additional questions. To name a few:

What trends are impacting the demand and sales of pneumatic rollers across key regions?

Which region reflects high market attractiveness with respect to use of pneumatic rollers during the assessment period?

Which type of pneumatic rollers in terms of drum width are likely to witness increasing sales and demand over the years?

Can pneumatic rollers with more than 18,000 Kg operating capacity outclass pneumatic rollers with operating power of 12,000 to 18,000 Kg?

Will tug-of-war between Europe and North America in the pneumatic rollers market persist throughout the forecast period?

Research Methodology

Data and statistics on pneumatic rollers market provided in the report are gleaned using a unique research methodology. Primary and secondary research methods are used to garner data along with information from external sources. All data points gathered are triangulated to obtain high statistics and insights with high precision and accuracy, increasing the credibility of pneumatic rollers market report.

