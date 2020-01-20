Portable Medical Equipment Market : In-Depth Market Research Report 2019-2029

The global Portable Medical Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Portable Medical Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Portable Medical Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Portable Medical Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Portable Medical Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Abbott laboratories

GE Healthcare

Sonova

Animas

Philips Healthcare

Medronic

MinXray

Briggs Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Tandem Diabetes Care

Guangdong Biolight Meditech

GN Store Nord

Contec Medical Systems

Carestream Health

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Portable Medical Imaging Devices

Portable Patient Monitoring Devices

Hearing Aids

Insulin Pumps

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Household

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Portable Medical Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Portable Medical Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

