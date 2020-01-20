Potassium Borohydride Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2026

Potassium Borohydride Market: Overview

Potassium borohydride is a white crystalline chemical found in powdered solid form. It is also called potassium tetrahydroborate and potassium boranate. When exposed to water, it may react violently and there is also possibility to catch fire. Potassium borohydride is stable in dry air. It is toxic by nature and is used to make other chemicals through compounding. It produces flame when it comes in contact with water or moist air. Potassium borohydride is available in the market in bulk quantities. Potassium borohydride has unlimited self-life, if not brought in contact with air and humidity. It can be kept safe in a cool, ventilated, and dry place, away from water and other active materials. The recommended storage temperature for potassium borohydride is 15 degree to 25 degree Celsius.

Potassium Borohydride Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global potassium borohydride market is driven by demand for the product from laboratories, where these chemicals are used extensively, and also by industrial professionals. Potassium borohydride is used in manufacturing of plastics, acid chloride, etc. However, its highly hazardous nature, which is restraining the growth of the market. If inhaled, potassium borohydride can cause breathing problems; when it comes in contact with water, decomposition, or substance it can cause fire, which may lead to injury and even death. Potassium borohydride can cause irritation to nose and lungs, shortening of breath, etc.

Potassium Borohydride Market: Key Segments

Potassium borohydride have applications in chemical, pharmaceutical, water treatment, and others. It is used in synthetic chemistry as a reducing agent. It is a very selective component for the chemical industry and is used to reduce aldehyde and ketone to their corresponding alcohols. Potassium borohydride is also used to synthesize chloramphenicol, thiopenicol, vitamin A, scopolamine, and atropine. Potassium borohydride has different properties than other borohydrides (for e.g. sodium, lithium) as it is insoluble in ethanol, THF, and ether. It is used for the waste water treatment as well as drinking water purification processes.

The global potassium borohydride market can be segmented based on potassium borohydride content, such as, potassium borohydride 99.9%, potassium borohydride >98.0%, potassium borohydride, 98%, and others. The percentage represents the purity of potassium borohydride. Each one of these comprises different properties.

Potassium Borohydride Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global potassium borohydride market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the leading global potassium borohydride market and is expected to continue with the trend during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to be a leading market for potassium borohydride market in the near future. Demand for potassium borohydride market is primarily driven by rise in water treatment processes and increase in its use in the pharmaceutical industry. In Asia Pacific, increase in investments in the medical industry in countries, such as, India, China, and Indonesia, coupled with growing pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the potassium borohydride market in the region during the forecast period. The potassium borohydride market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a steady pace in the next few years.

Potassium Borohydride Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global potassium borohydride market are BASF SE, Anachemla Science, Yingkou Pengda Fine Chemical, Shandong Guobang Pharmaceutical, Nantong Hongzhi Chemical, and Jiangsu Huachang Chemical.