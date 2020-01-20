Power Substation Automation and Integration Market Is Expected To Experience An Impressive CAGR Growth Of XX% Through – 2017 – 2025

Power Substation Automation and Integration Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Power Substation Automation and Integration is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Power Substation Automation and Integration in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

drivers and restraints, and identifying the market opportunities. It is compiled using exhaustive data obtained via proven methods of research and from trusted industrial sources. Presented in a chapter-wise format, the report also includes various graphs, infographs, statistics, and data aimed providing added information regarding the global power substation automation and integration market.

It also studies the effect of Porter’s five forces on the market. The analysis gauges the bargaining power of buyers and sellers, threat from substitutes and new entrants, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. Information thus compiled in the report is aimed at providing the leading companies a better perspective of the prevailing business dynamics and help them create successful business strategies.

Global Power Substation Automation and Integration Market: Trends and Opportunities

The power substation automation and integration market is gaining impetus from the increasing adoption of smart grid infrastructures, which are also fast replacing the existing power infrastructures. The rising demand for the former is attributed to the multifunctional solutions they provide, which majorly are in compliance with the advanced protocols of communication. Additionally, the market is expected to gain impetus from the rising need for improving the grid efficiency and reliability.

Despite witnessing positive growth, the high initial investment required to deploy power substation automation and stringent regulations could hamper the market’s trajectory to an extent.

Global Power Substation Automation and Integration Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, while North America established dominance in the global power substation automation and integration market, Asia Pacific is projected to report a higher CAGR during the course of the report’s forecast period. Due to the considerably high industrial penetration, the demand for power substation automation and integration will continue to remain high in North America. However, the growth witnessed across major economies is likely to stagnate in the forthcoming years, compelling the leading market players to look for opportunities in developing nations. In Asia Pacific they will discover lucrative prospects as emerging nations exhibit rapid industrial growth and flourishing economies.

Global Power Substation Automation and Integration Market: Vendor Landscape

The vendor landscape analysis includes profiles of companies such as ABB Ltd., Cooper Power Systems Inc., Schweitzer Engineering Lab Inc., Alstom S.A., Siemens AG, General Electric Co., and NovaTech LLC among others. The analysis covers financial reports of the companies profiled, an evaluation into the recent business strategies and subsequent effects, strengths and weaknesses, and the evolution of their operations over the years. Based on research thus conducted, the report provides refined outlook to assist the market players, both existing and new entrants, create winning business strategies for the future.

