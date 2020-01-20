Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Apheresis Equipment Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Apheresis Equipment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Apheresis Equipment .

This report studies the global market size of Apheresis Equipment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Apheresis Equipment Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Apheresis Equipment history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Apheresis Equipment market, the following companies are covered:

leading players are designing advanced equipment that have automation features and these equipment have large demand in national blood transfusion centers. This has unlocked promising avenues in the market in various regions, especially Africa.

Membrane filter segments have become popular in the filtration of plasma from other cellular components since they are less time-consuming and high-performing devices. In addition, this is preferred over other apheresis kits due to the reduced application of replacement fluids. The manufacturers are exploring lucrative avenues in developed countries of Western Europe and in Japan.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America occupied a considerable market share in 2016 and is expected to rise at an impressive CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the advanced healthcare infrastructural facilities, soaring patient awareness of various apheresis procedures, and increased automation in devices.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to rise at a high CAGR owing to the increasing prevalence of blood disorders, rising incidence of cancer, and a large demand for platelet transfusion activities in the emerging markets in regions such as China and India. Furthermore, the rising healthcare spending in developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to propel the market in the coming years.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitive Outlook

The apheresis equipment market can be considered as fairly oligopolistic in nature. The leading enterprises are opting for mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Other crucial strategies adopted by the market players are new product launches, forming strategic alliances, and investing in R&D activities to gain a stronghold in the global apheresis equipment market. Besides this, several players are shifting their focus towards emerging nations such as China, Brazil, and India to capitalize on large unmet needs. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co. Ltd, Terumo BCT, Inc., HemaCare Corporation, Therakos, Inc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

