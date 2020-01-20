Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Solar Water Disinfection Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Solar Water Disinfection Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Water Disinfection .

This report studies the global market size of Solar Water Disinfection , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=212&source=atm

This study presents the Solar Water Disinfection Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Solar Water Disinfection history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Solar Water Disinfection market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation

The global solar water disinfection market is segmented on the basis of methodology, application, and geography. On the basis of methodology for treating the contaminated water, the market can be segmented into effects of electricity, ultraviolet radiation, and heat. The electricity enabled solar disinfection utilizes electricity produced with the help of photovoltaic cells to purify water. The thermal water disinfection method utilizes solar energy to heat water. The heat from the infrared radiations can be accumulated using the solar heat collectors. The ultraviolet radiation method involves the utilization of sunlight and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles to purify the water.

The solar water disinfection equipment provides economical and eco-friendly techniques for water purification. These equipment are suitable to be used in refugee camps and disaster relief situations to provide potable water to the afflicted population. However, solar water disinfection equipment are not effective to be used against non-biological agents such as toxic chemicals and metals.

Global Solar Water Disinfection Market: Regional Outlook

The global solar water disinfection market is analyzed based on the areas where solar water disinfection equipment can be used. The regions with high concentration of polluted water are the potential growth areas of the solar water disinfection market. The major areas include the Honduras and El Salvador in North America; Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nepal in Asia Pacific; Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, DR Congo, and Kenya in Rest of the World region.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles leading players in the global solar water disinfection market, namely Trunz Water Systems, Puralytics, Evaquoa Water Technologies LLC, Wyckomar Inc., and EAWC Technologies. Each of the companies is profiled for their attributes of business positioning, technological developments, product portfolio and specifications, and financial standing.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=212&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Solar Water Disinfection product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar Water Disinfection , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Water Disinfection in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Solar Water Disinfection competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Solar Water Disinfection breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=212&source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Solar Water Disinfection market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Water Disinfection sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.