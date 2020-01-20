Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Trends and Opportunities

Prostate cancer diagnostics market is majorly determined by a couple of key factors, for example, growing popularity of serum based marker testing for detection of prostate cancer, rise in awareness about increase in health issues, prevention of disease, and improved research for recognition of different sorts of cancers. Moreover, the prostate cancer screening market is experiencing a notable development because of the various public awareness campaign and different government activities. Organizations are taking a shot at manufacturing technologically advanced products for early prostate cancer recognition and these elements are driving the development of the prostate cancer screening market. Along with these factors, the firms expect to witness a reduction in number of people dying, once the new tests are launched in the market for prostate cancer.

Nevertheless, there are certain factors that are estimated to hinder the entire market growth. Some of the challenges faced by the market are, high expenditure to detect the disease in early stage and performing unrequired screening and biopsies, danger of over-analysis and overtreatment, reactions of medical procedure like impotence and urinary incontinence, MRI scans are usually precise, but much time taking and expensive for patients. Prostate cancer diagnostics tests are expensive which a major drawback for the market.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America region is the main market, trailed by Europe. Advancement in technology, launch of innovative products, improved healthcare facilities are some of the factors helping in the development of the mentioned market. The U.S., specifically, is the biggest market for prostate cancer diagnostics all over the world. These tests are being adopted widely in the nation owing to rise in prevalence of illness and supporting government activities.

Asia Pacific is foreseen to show the most elevated CAGR during the forecast period owing to the emergence of several untapped opportunities in the developing economies, for example, China and India. Moreover, socio-cultural changes and steady economic development in the mentioned region have stimulated a westernized way of life bringing about the rise in prevalence of various illnesses. The demand for prostate cancer diagnostics is high in the Asian nations, for example, China and Japan.

Apart from this, the factors, such as, presence of key players in the developing nations of Asia Pacific, and rise in awareness with respect to the illness are in charge of market development in in the region. Moreover, spending on healthcare has also increased which has propelled the adoption advanced products in nations, for example, India and China, that is estimated to help in regional market development.

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Market: Competitive Scenario

The key players operating in the global market include MDx Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Genomic Health, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, and OPKO Health, Inc.

