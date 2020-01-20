Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Future Opportunities, Production/Demand Analysis & Outlook 2018 – 2028

New Study on the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market by PMR

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. In addition, a methodical and systematic approach adopted by the analysts while curating the market study ensures that the presented study adds value to the business of our customers. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market.

As per the report, the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the stipulated timeframe owing to a range of factors including, favorable government policies, and growing awareness related to the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes , surge in research and development and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market include Wienerberger AG, Bekaert, Harwal Group of Companies, TechnipFMC plc., Changchun gaoxiang Special Pipes Co., Ltd, Aerosun Corporation, Amiantit Group, Cosmoplast Industrial Company (LLC), Magma Global Limited, Pestec, Wellstream Flexibles (General Electric), Airborne Oil & Gas BV and CGH Belgium, among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Research and development, followed by product trial, and its respective market approach will support the growth of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and in turn, will help increase the profitability of products. Further, consensus between end user and manufacturer for long term supply and related services will provide addition benefits for market growth.

Development:

In March 2018, Saudi Aramco signed an MoU with Aerosun Corporation for the manufacturing of reinforced thermoplastic pipe and components

In 2016, Magma Global Limited opened a new production facility at Portsmouth, U.K., which is engaged in the production of reinforced thermoplastic pipes

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

Analysis of the global reinforced thermoplastic pipes market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key reinforced thermoplastic pipes market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of top players in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market

