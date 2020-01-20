Robust Growth Of The Automation Testing Market Predicted Over The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Automation Testing Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automation Testing industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automation Testing manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Automation Testing market covering all important parameters.

Drivers and Restraints

The radical manner in which smartphones and other interconnected devices have gone ubiquitous is the primary driver of the market for automation testing. Organizations are inclining towards intelligent automated methods and are depending on smart analytics to take critical decisions and counter business challenges better. The adoption of DevOps methodologies and agile software has mounted in the recent past as organizations aspire for complete application lifecycle and a framework that is commercially viable. Increasing return on investment (RoI) has been noticed and the market for automation testing is feeding off it.

On the other hand, the concerns pertaining to data security and privacy, strong lack of skilled and experienced professionals to work with advanced tools, and the need for selection and management of testing tools are some of the factors obstructing the automation testing market from attaining a higher growth rate.

Global Automation Testing Market: Niche Opportunities

Advancement in technologies has paved way to smart test platforms that can observe and adapt on their own, and support multiple operating systems including Mac, Windows, and Linux as well as different browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Headless browsers. Scripts are now being written in different programming languages such as Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, and Perl, and testers are welcoming the flexibility to write complex scripts.

Based on testing type, the market for automation testing can be segmented into non-functional testing and functional testing. Testing type bifurcation of the market can be done into API testing, usability testing, compliance testing, compatibility testing, and security testing. Services categorization of the market can be into support and maintenance, planning and development, advisory and consulting, documentation and training, and others such as framework services, RoI analysis services, and assessment services.

Global Automation Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Although there are a number of players venturing in this market, considerable chunk of shares remain consolidated within a handful of International players such as Capgemini, IBM, Microsoft, CA Technologies, Tricentis, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, Cigniti Technologies, Parasoft, Ranorex, and TestPlant. These companies are focused on partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to hold onto their position of strength.

