‘Robust Growth Visible’ for CPG Software Market, Research Says

Consumer packaged goods software supports businesses to manage and monitor products as they move along the supply chain from manufacturing to sales. CPG solutions enhance transparency and simplify the production, warehousing, distribution, marketing and sales of consumable goods. There is a shift in customer demand from traditional packaged products to local and improved alternatives. Small CPG companies are facing the challenges of keeping low logistics costs, ensuring delivery on-time to retailers, refining product marketing, tracking inventory and more.

According to the report, some of the important driving forces behind the market growth are “Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Solutions and Growing Demand for Tracking Mechanism”. The primary concern of any business is the reduction of the overall operating cost. The increased need for operating efficiency and meeting regulatory demands at the same time have become major challenges for the original Players, additional restraints impacting market are “High Cost Associated With CPG Software” which is continuously seeking attention of Industry Experts and Decision makers.

The CPG Software Ecosystem: 2018-2024 Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the CPG Software market including latest technologies & innovation, key trends, market drivers, challenges, vertical & market applications along with deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, future roadmap and strategies, value chain and player profiles. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2018 till 2024. The forecasts are segmented, by Application (Sales, Marketing, Manufacturing, Quality Check, Warehousing and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the CPG Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Market Trend:

Introduction of Advance Technology in Shipping Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Cloud Based Solutions and Growing Demand for Tracking Mechanism

Challenges:

Concern Regarding Data Security and Privacy

The key Players profiled in the report are NetSuite (United Sates), Fishbowl Inventory Distribution (United States), Systum (United States), Agiliron Distribution (United States), Deskera ERP (Singapore), Zangerine (United States), Odoo (Belgium), Adobe (United States), Epicor Prophet 21 (United States) and Salesforce (United States). Additionally, other players that are of this comprehensive study are Lead Commerce (United States), Sage 100cloud (United States) and Acumatica (United States).

