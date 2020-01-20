Sales in the Variable Data Printing Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2018 – 2028

Variable Data Printing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Variable Data Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Variable Data Printing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Competitive Landscape

The variable data printing market appears to be decently fragmented with the firms concentrating on developing new innovations to cater the high-end products. The key players leading the global variable data printing market are Mondi, HP Development Company, WS Packaging Group, R. R. Donnelley & Sons, and Xerox.

