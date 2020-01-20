Seltzer Water Market Update: Check It Out Who is the Fastest Marketplace Climber?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Seltzer Water Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC (United States), Crystal Geyser Water Company (United States), A.G. BARR plc. (United Kingdom), Cott Corporation (Canada), Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (United States) etc.

Summary

Industry Background:

Seltzer water is made by carbonating the plain water with carbon dioxide (CO2). It is occasionally flavored with natural fruit essences and oils. It is made by dissolving carbon dioxide in it under pressure. This process gives the water a fizzy or bubby sensation when it drunk. It does not contain added mineral, which gives it a more true water taste. It is originated in Germany, where naturally occurring carbonated water was bottled and sold. The benefits of seltzer water involve relieving constipation and indigestion, weight loss, helps to maintain blood sugar, preventing motion sickness, preventing toxicity and others.This growth is primarily driven by Various Health Benefits of the Seltzer Water Creating Popularity among the People, Shifting Preference of Consumers towards Healthy and Nutritious Beverages and Increased Marketing and Promotional Activities by the Manufacturers.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident The People Are Looking For a Healthier Sip. Major Vendors, such as Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC (United States), Crystal Geyser Water Company (United States), A.G. BARR plc. (United Kingdom), Cott Corporation (Canada), Dr. Pepper Snapple Group (United States), PepsiCo, Inc. (United States), The Coca-Cola Company (United States), Reignwood Group (China) and Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Various Health Benefits of the Seltzer Water Creating Popularity among the People is one of the key components driving the development of this market in the following couple of years. “The People Are Looking For a Healthier Sip” adds to the investigation what growth market seeks ahead. This causes analysts to concentrate more on regional factors and regulatory and influencing factors ahead of any other approach.

One of the key patterns that will drive the development prospects for the Seltzer Water amid the anticipated period is the Rising Demand from Developed and Developing Countries . The Distribution Chanel, such as Supermarket, is boosting the Seltzer Water market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market. The Packaging, such as Bottles, is boosting the Seltzer Water market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals, macro-economic growth are the prime factors driving the growth of the market.

The Seltzer Water market is very focused because of the nearness of many key organizations. The main Vendors are focusing on presenting new product/services and are constantly upgrading their existing offerings to keep pace with the overall industry.

The key target audience considered while formulating the study are as follows:

Seltzer Water Manufacturers, Research Professionals, Emerging Companies, Distributors, Government Body & Associations and End-user

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, DS Services, a subsidiary of Cott Corp., has acquired The Mountain Valley Spring Co. From Great Range Capital. Based in Hot Springs, Ark., Mountain Valley makes spring and sparkling water at a production facility in Hot Springs.

On 19th February 2019, Crystal Geyser Water Company launched three new beverages joining its established family of all-natural and healthy sparkling waters and unsweetened teas.

Market Drivers

Various Health Benefits of the Seltzer Water Creating Popularity among the People

Shifting Preference of Consumers towards Healthy and Nutritious Beverages

Increased Marketing and Promotional Activities by the Manufacturers

Market Trend

The People Are Looking For a Healthier Sip

Restraints

Absence of Distribution Channels

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Developed and Developing Countries and Growing Number of Health Conscious Consumers

Challenges

Lack of Consumer Awareness

