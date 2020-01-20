Sepsis Therapeutics Market: Developments, Growth and 2019 – 2027 Forecast Research Study

Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market: Introduction

In terms of revenue, the global sepsis therapeutics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period due to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers comprehensive insights and forecasts in the global sepsis therapeutics market report.

Sepsis, also known as septicemia, is a life-threatening disease caused when the body responds to an infection. Sepsis leads to a series of reactions that causes widespread inflammation throughout the body, and could result in septic shock, a medical emergency. Healthcare reimbursements are reforming significantly, which inclines patients toward better treatment regimens. Increase in the number of products in the pipeline and rise in research & development expenditures are expected to be the leading factors boosting the growth of the sepsis therapeutics market.

Cephalosporin Drug Class and Intravenous Route of Administration to Dominate Sepsis Therapeutics Market

The cephalosporin segment accounted for the largest share of the global sepsis therapeutics market in 2018. The segment is projected to dominate the global market from 2019 to 2027. Additionally, the segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Third-generation cephalosporins (e.g. cefotaxime) represent a reasonable alternative to aminoglycoside.

Hence, the segment is likely to dominate the sepsis therapeutics market during the forecast period. However, the segment is expected to lose market share during the forecast period, due to development of antibiotic resistance against cephalosporin by pathological agents. According to the World Health Organization, more than 30 million people are affected by sepsis across the world every year, while 6 million people die from the disease. Hence, rise in the epidemiological burden of sepsis increases the demand for the development of intravenous drugs, which is likely to propel the intravenous segment during the forecast period.

Retail Pharmacies Hold Significant Share in Sepsis Therapeutics Market

The retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in terms of distribution channel in 2018. Factors such as rise in affordability of patients and increase in number of retail pharmacies are expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the near future. The retail pharmacies segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Globally, around 84% pharmacies are retail pharmacies. The easy accessibility to retail pharmacies leads to the easy availability of drugs. This is expected to propel the retail pharmacies segment from 2019 to 2027.

Asia Pacific to Create High Incremental Opportunity

In terms of revenue, North America is projected to dominate the global sepsis therapeutics market from 2019 to 2027. This can be ascribed to a large patient pool in the region requiring efficient and new therapies. The sepsis therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in the focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure by governments and rise in the demand for the affordability of therapeutics in a significant base of patient population. Additionally, wide scope of development and rapid urbanization offer significant opportunities to emerging as well as established players in the region. This, in turn, drives the sepsis therapeutics market in Asia Pacific.

Research & Development Investments by Key Players to Drive Market

The report provides the profiles of leading players operating in the global sepsis therapeutics market. INOTREM S.A., Mylan N.V., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, RegeneRx, Adrenomed AG, AtoxBio, and Endacea, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global sepsis therapeutics market. These players have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and investments to increase their share and presence in the global sepsis therapeutics market. In September 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc received US$ 6.6 Mn from Tres Cantos Open Lab Foundation (TCOLF) for innovation and research on diseases impacting the developing world. Additionally, in August 2019, Pfizer, Inc. partnered with GlaxoSmithKline plc to form a joint venture to create the world’s largest over-the-counter (OTC) business.