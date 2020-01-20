Sodium Polyacrylate Market 2019: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Sodium Polyacrylate market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Sodium Polyacrylate market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Sodium Polyacrylate market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Sodium Polyacrylate market.

Sodium polyacrylate, also known as waterlock, is a sodium salt of polyacrylic acid with the chemical formula [CH 2 CH(CO 2 Na)] n and broad application in consumer products. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Sodium Polyacrylate Report by Material, Application, and Geography Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worlds major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

In this report, the global Sodium Polyacrylate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2023.

The major players profiled in this report include:

LG Chem Ltd.

Arkema

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

SUMITOMO SEIKA CHEMICALS

Formosa Plastics Group

Ma`s Chemical

Yixing Danson

Kao Corporation

BASF

Covestro (Germany)

RSD Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Powder Pack Chem (India)

Zhengzhou Wade Water Treatment Material Co. Ltd.

Beijing Cheng Yi Chemical Co., Ltd.

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Food Grade

Laboratory Grade

Agricultural Grade

Technical Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Sodium Polyacrylate for each application, including-

For Plants

For Paper Diapers

For Lady Sanitary Napkin

For Cables

For Ice Bag

