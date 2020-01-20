Sulphur Recovery Market Analysis Global Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2025 with Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, Worley Parsons Ltd

Global Sulphur Recovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2025:

This report studies the Sulphur Recovery Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Sulphur Recovery Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

About Sulphur Recovery Market

Sulphur recovery is defined as the conversion of hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulphur. Hydrogen sulfide is one of the major by-products of processing high sulphur crude oils and natural gas. Increasing focus on regulations to reduce levels of sulphur in products and lower sulphur emissions has in turn resulted in increase in demand for deployment of sulphur recovery technologies. Sulphur recovery technologies are mainly based on two processes: Claus and Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment process.

According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of Sulphur Recovery industry is relative low. The top ten companies accounted for about 66% supply market share in 2017. The major supply regions mainly locate in Middle East & Africa. And the major suppliers include Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, and others.

All Claus units involve an initial combustion step in a furnace. The combustion products then pass through a series of catalytic converters, each of which produces elemental sulfur. The Claus process consists of the vaporphase oxidation of hydrogen sulfide to form water and elemental sulfur.

There are companies adding new capacities and aim at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in Sulphur Recovery market will become more intense. This is the end of Sulphur Recovery report.

In 2017, the global Sulphur Recovery market size was 1850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2018-2025.

Sulphur Recovery Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Sulphur Recovery Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

The key players covered in this study: Jacobs Engineering Group, Chiyoda Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler, Technip FMC, Worley Parsons Ltd, Linde AG, Fluor Corporation, KT-Kinetics Technology SpA, GTC Technology US, Heurtey Petrochem, CB&I, Sunway Petrochemical Engineering.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Claus Process

Claus Process and Tail Gas Treatment

Market segment by Application, split into

Petroleum and Coke

Natural Gas

Others

The Sulphur Recovery Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Overview of Sulphur Recovery

Chapter 2 Global Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3 Global Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4 Global Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5 North America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 6 Europe Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 7 Asia Pacific Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 8 Latin America Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Market Status by Countries, Type, Manufacturers and Downstream Industry

Chapter 10 Market Driving Factor Analysis of Sulphur Recovery

Chapter 11 Sulphur Recovery Market Competition Status by Major Manufacturers

Chapter 12 Sulphur Recovery Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Chapter 13 Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis of Sulphur Recovery

Chapter 14 Cost and Gross Margin Analysis of Sulphur Recovery

Chapter 15 Report Conclusion

Chapter 16 Research Methodology and Reference

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

