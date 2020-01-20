Surge in the Adoption of Nephrostomy Devices to Fuel the Growth of the Nephrostomy Devices Market Through the Assessment Period 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Nephrostomy Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Percutaneous nephrostomy or PCN is mainly an image-guided minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is performed to treat the upper urinary tract blockage. In such procedures, nephrostomy devices are highly required to bring efficiency and accuracy. Along with this, rising popularity of PCN procedures among hydronephrosis patients are the major factor fueling demand in the global nephrostomy devices market. However, PCN procedures also provide several benefits such as minimal blood loss, less treatment cost, and prevents urine leakages. Additionally, PCN procedure is also highly preferred over conventional open surgeries due to the advantages in faster recovery, smaller incisions, and minimization of hospital stay. All such USPs are also contributing demand in the global nephrostomy devices market.

Furthermore, growing incidence of kidney stone worldwide and rising prevalence of bladder cancer are also propelling expansion in the global nephrostomy devices market. Along with this, burgeoning male population suffering from prostate cancer and increasing cases of post-surgery infection among kidney transplant patients are also the major factors providing impetus to the growth of the global nephrostomy devices market. Nephrostomy devices are majorly used for restoring the kidney function through temporarily draining off the obstructed urine. Such factors are also boosting the global nephrostomy devices market.

Global Nephrostomy Devices Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is expected to lead the global nephrostomy devices market as the region has seen rapid development in the healthcare sector. Additionally, high availability of skilled professionals and well-equipped healthcare infrastructure are also fueling growth in the nephrostomy devices market in this region.

