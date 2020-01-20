Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Nematicides Market 2018 – 2028

Nematicides Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Nematicides is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

This report focuses on the Nematicides in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Growth Drivers

Agricultural Productivity becomes a National Concern

The economic progress of several regions is directly related to the agricultural sector. Governments across several countries have made concerted efforts to enhance the performance of the agricultural sector. State-sponsored developments in the agricultural sector have aided the growth of the global nematicides market.

Study of Agricultural Science

Agricultural productivity has emerged as a key area of study for researchers and scientists. Pest control plays an important role in enhancing the productivity of horticultural crops. This factor has spearheaded the growth of the global nematicides market. Increased investments in the agricultural sector have enabled farmers to use high-yielding variety of fertilizers and insecticides. Furthermore, agricultural camps and drives to educate farmers about affordable and effective pesticides has also propelled market demand.

Growing Plantations and Increasing Number of Nurseries

The use of nematicides to protect plants in nurseries and residential plantations has gathered swing. This trend is projected to bring in respectable amount of revenues into the market.

Global Nematicides Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the nematicides market may be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific nematicides market is growing at the back of advancements in the agricultural sector. India’s economy largely rests on the performance of the agricultural sector.

The global nematicides market can be segmented along the following parameters:

Type

Fumigant

Carbamate

Organophosphate

Bionematicide

Form

Solid

Liquid

Method of Application

Fumigation

Irrigation

Seed Treatment

Application

Agricultural

Industrial

