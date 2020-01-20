The Surging Demand for Swarm Intelligence in Asia-Pacific Likely to Aid the Growth of the Swarm Intelligence Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Swarm Intelligence Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Swarm Intelligence .

This report studies the global market size of Swarm Intelligence , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Swarm Intelligence Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Swarm Intelligence history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Swarm Intelligence market, the following companies are covered:

Segmentation

The report segments the global swarm intelligence market on the basis of aspects such as application, model, features, and geography. The key applications of swarm intelligence covered in the report include drones, robotics, and military and defense. Based on features, the market has been examined for clustering, optimization, routing, and scheduling. Based on model, the market has been covered for particle swarm optimization and ant colony optimization.

From a geographical standpoint, the market has been examined for regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for the dominant share of the overall market over the report’s forecast period. The market in Latin America is also expected to expand at a promising pace owing to the rising adoption of swamp intelligence-based drones in the region’s defense sector.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global swamp intelligence market are Hydromea, DoBots, AxonAI, SSI Schäfer – Fritz Schäfer, Power-Blox, Valutico, Enswarm, Sentien Robotics, and Unanimous A.I.

